SI Akbar a shame for police: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Adul Momen on Tuesday said suspended sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan is a matter of shame for the police.

In-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost SI Akbar Hossain and three other policemen were suspended on 12 October in connection with the death of Raihan Ahmed, 34, in police custody in Sylhet.

The minister further said Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, who remained fugitive since the incident on 11 October, will be brought back home even if he has fled abroad.

Momen said this at a media briefing after visiting the residence of Raihan Ahmed in Akhalia area of Sylhet.