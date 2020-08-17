Sinha killing: 'Investigation almost completed'

The home ministry probe body investigating the killing of retired-army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan has said they have almost completed their works.

They will submit the report within 23 August, the probe committee members said on Sunday while they held a public hearing over the killing in Shamlapur Rohingya Camp.

The hearing started at 11:00am and continued till 5:00pm.

However, it has been learnt that most of the people who gave their statements to the committee as witnesses were not present during the incident of killing. They came to the spot after the incident.

The public hearing was held at a place very near the Shamlapur police check post where the retired army major was killed in police firing on 31 July.