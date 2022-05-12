Bangladesh not eligible to receive DFC funding from the US

Bangladesh will not be receiving funding from the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) due to shortcomings in ensuring workers' rights, including safe workplace environment and unhindered functioning of trade unions for workers. Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator of USAID, said this while speaking to newspersons at a press briefing on Wednesday at the American Centre in the capital.

Earlier, during a discussion of the business forums of the two countries held at a local hotel on Tuesday, the US ambassador Peter Haas also expressed his concern over the state of labour rights in Bangladesh. He said that Bangladesh is not being provided DFC funding due to concern about workers' rights and the suspension of GSP.