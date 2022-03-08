Bangladesh plays neutral and balanced role: Shahidul Haque

Former foreign secretary Shahidul Haque has said the stance of Bangladesh on the Russia-Ukraine war is well neutral and balanced.

"The position needs to be reviewed in the evolving situation," Shahidul Haque said this at a seminar.

The former foreign secretary is also a fellow at the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) at North South University (NSU).

The seminar titled, ‘‘Russia-Ukraine War: who gains, who loses?’?’ was organised by the Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of SIPG at the NSU Syndicate Hall.

While discussing the impact of war on Bangladesh and South Asia and the role of UN, Shahidul Haque said neutrality may not be the chosen path every time.

He also said Bangladesh is keeping watch on the situation and has taken an interim stance.

Whatever stance Bangladesh pursues, there is an impact of war, he added.