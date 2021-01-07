Bangladesh prioritises 3 issues in sharing waters of 6 rivers

With the water-sharing issue of the river Teesta remaining uncertain, Bangladesh and India are now discussing agreements for sharing the water of six other common rivers.

These rivers are Muhuri, Khoai, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Monu and Gumti.

Bangladesh feels that several issues need to be resolved in this regard, including the how many years the term of the agreements will be, the proportion of water to be shared between the two countries and where the water will be measured.

India has agreed with the points raised by Bangladesh pertaining to signing the water sharing agreements.

The issue was given due importance in the two countries’ Joint Rivers Commission virtual talks which ended on Wednesday. This was revealed by certain members of the Bangladesh JRC delegation.

On the last day of the two-day virtual meeting, the discussions included the need to sign an agreement to ensure proper benefits from the Ganges treaty by means of a joint survey and also about basin-based cooperation in accordance to the 2011 agreement regarding water management of common rivers.