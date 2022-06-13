Bangladesh pushes for stopping sudden ban on export of food products

The timeframe for Bangladesh in graduating from the LDC status has already been fixed at 2026 and after that Bangladesh would not get any duty free market facility.

“So, the proposal from the LDCs given at the WTO for duty free trade facility is very much important for Bangladesh,” he added.

The Senior Commerce Secretary also informed that Bangladesh sought the scope for providing subsidy in the fisheries sector since it is very much necessary to boost the skills in this sector in the developing countries.

Bangladeshi Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in his opening speech also urged the global leaders and WTO not to put any ban on export of food items for any reasons so that any country faces any food crisis.