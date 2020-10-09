Bangladesh ranks 113 on CRII index

It also shows that only 26 out of 158 countries were spending a recommended 15 per cent of their budgets on health prior to the pandemic, and in 103 countries at least one in three workers lacked basic labor rights and protections, like sick pay, when the virus struck.



The index ranks 158 governments on their policies on public services, tax and workers' rights, three areas pivotal to reducing inequality and weathering the COVID-19 storm.



It is being launched ahead of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) virtual Annual Meetings next week.



Nigeria, Bahrain and India, which is currently experiencing the world's fastest-growing outbreak of COVID-19, were among the world's worst performing countries in tackling inequality going into the pandemic, the analysis show.



India's health budget (as a percentage of its overall budget) is the fourth lowest in the world and only half of the population has access to even the most basic healthcare services, shows the analysis.



Despite an already disastrous track record on workers' rights, several state governments in India have used COVID-19 as a pretext to increase daily working hours from 8 to 12 hours a day and suspend minimum pay legislation, devastating the livelihoods of millions of poor workers now battling hunger.



Women, who generally earn less, save less and hold insecure jobs, have been particularly hard hit by the lockdowns introduced in response to the pandemic while unpaid care work and gender-based violence have increased dramatically.



Nearly half of the world's countries do not have adequate legislation on sexual assault and 10 countries, including Singapore and Sierra Leone, have no laws on equal pay or gender discrimination, according to analysis.

