Bangladesh ranks 76th in EIU Democracy Index

Bangladesh has been ranked 76th, a hybrid regime, on the latest Democracy Index 2020 of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) by achieving an overall score 5.99 out of 10.

The country secured 7.42 scores in electoral process and pluralism category, 6.07 in functioning of government, 6.11 in political participation, 5.63 in political culture and 4.71 in civil liberties, according to the report prepared by the research and analysis division of The Economist Group.

In the EIU Democracy Indices 2019 and 2018, Bangladesh ranked 80th and 88th respectively.

In 2020 a large majority of countries, 116 of a total of 167 recorded a decline in their total score compared with 2019. Only 38 countries recorded an improvement and the other 13 stagnated, with their scores remaining unchanged compared with 2019.

In the 2020 Democracy Index, 75 of the 167 countries and territories covered by the model, or 44.9 per cent of the total, are considered to be democracies. The number of “full democracies” increased to 23 in 2020, up from 22 in 2019.