The first shipment of 2, 45,200 AstraZeneca vaccines, under COVAX facility, arrived in Dhaka from Japan on Saturday afternoon.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen received the consignment at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, reports UNB.

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito on Friday said Japan would provide a total of 3 million AstraZeneca jabs to Bangladesh.