Bangladesh receives 3m doses of Moderna vaccine

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday night received three million doses of Moderna vaccine from the United States under COVAX facility as the government is trying to speed up the nationwide vaccination drive further, reports UNB.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque, charge d’ affaires at US embassy in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner, health secretary Lokman Hossain Miah and other high officials of the government were also present to receive the vaccine doses.