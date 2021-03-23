Bangladesh detects highest number of cases since 15 July last year

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 577,241 as 3,554 more cases were reported, after testing 25,954 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 18 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,738, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.94 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 12.94 per cent.
Earlier, the DGHS reported 3,533 cases on 15 July last year.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,835 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 535,994.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.12 per cent while the rate of death is 1.51 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 12 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,607 were male (75.61 per cent) and 2,131 female (24.39 per cent).
Of the 18 patients died in the 24 hours, 17 breathed their last at different hospitals while one passed away at home.
A total of 26,357 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 44,60,184.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.