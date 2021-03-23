Bangladesh detects highest number of cases since 15 July last year

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 577,241 as 3,554 more cases were reported, after testing 25,954 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 18 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,738, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.94 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 12.94 per cent.

Earlier, the DGHS reported 3,533 cases on 15 July last year.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,835 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 535,994.