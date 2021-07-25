Bangladesh reports 228 new Covid-19 deaths, 11291 new cases

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 30.04 per cent which was 32.55 per cent yesterday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.55 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 10,584 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 998,923.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.77 per cent while the rate of death is 1.65 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 125 were males and 103 females. Of the total deaths so far, 13,199 were males (68.48 per cent) and 6,075 females (31.52 per cent).
Among the 228 patients died in the last 24 hours, 214 breathed their last at different hospitals, while 14 passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 69 were in Dhaka division, 40 in Chattogram, 21 in Rajshahi, 50 in Khulna, 16 in Rangpur, 11 in Sylhet, six in Barishal and 15 in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 9,047 were in Dhaka, 3,512 in Chattogram, 1,485 in Rajshahi, 2,515 in Khulna, 587 in Barisal, 683 in Sylhet, 946 in Rangpur, and 499 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 37,972 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 74,55,281.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.