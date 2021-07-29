Bangladesh reports 239 Covid deaths in 24 hrs: DGHS

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 29.21 per cent which was 30.12 per cent yesterday.
The health directorate today said as many as 14,336 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,050,220.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.64 per cent while the rate of death is 1.65 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 123 were males and 116 females. Of the total deaths so far, 13,750 were males (67.88 per cent) and 6,505 females (32.12 per cent).
Among the 239 patients died in the last 24 hours, 181 breathed their last at government hospitals, 43 at private hospitals and 15 passed away at homes while no one was brought dead to hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 76 were in Dhaka division, 57 in Chattogram, 13 in Rajshahi, 45 in Khulna, 14 in Barishal, 14 in Sylhet, 11 in Rangpur, and nine in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 9,349 were in Dhaka, 3,753 in Chattogram, 1,561 in Rajshahi, 2,690 in Khulna, 635 in Barisal, 736 in Sylhet, 1,000 in Rangpur, and 531 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 55,982 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 7,664,870.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.