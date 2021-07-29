Bangladesh reports 239 Covid deaths in 24 hrs: DGHS

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 1,226,253 as 15,71 more cases were reported, after testing 52,282 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 239 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Thursday, raising the total deaths in the country to 20,255, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.