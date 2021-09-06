Bangladesh reports 275 dengue cases in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 220 were admitted to different government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 55 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 1,233 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning, according to DGHS. Of them, 1,074 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 159 were listed outside Dhaka.
This year's total death toll from dengue stands at 52. Among the dead, 48 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.
Some 12,091 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 10,806 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.