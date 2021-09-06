Bangladesh reports 275 dengue cases in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 220 were admitted to different government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 55 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,233 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning, according to DGHS. Of them, 1,074 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 159 were listed outside Dhaka.