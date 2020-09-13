Bangladesh reports 31 more coronavirus deaths and 1,476 cases

Bangladesh reported 31 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,476 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.
According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 12,999 samples.
Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, some 337,520 people have been infected and 4,733 people died of the respiratory disease.
In the past 24 hours, 2,372 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 240,643.
The rate of recovery is 71.30 per cent while death rate is 1.40 per cent against detection.
Among the people who died in the last 24 hours, 25 were men while 6 were women. So far 3,686 (77.88 per cent) male patients died from the disease while 1,047 (22.12 per cent) women died since first fatality was reported on 18 March.