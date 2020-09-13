Bangladesh reports 31 more coronavirus deaths and 1,476 cases

Bangladesh reported 31 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,476 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 12,999 samples.

Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, some 337,520 people have been infected and 4,733 people died of the respiratory disease.