Bangladesh reports 31 more coronavirus deaths and 1,476 cases

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.Reuters

Bangladesh reported 31 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,476 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 12,999 samples.

Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, some 337,520 people have been infected and 4,733 people died of the respiratory disease.

Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, 2,372 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 240,643.

The rate of recovery is 71.30 per cent while death rate is 1.40 per cent against detection.

Among the people who died in the last 24 hours, 25 were men while 6 were women. So far 3,686 (77.88 per cent) male patients died from the disease while 1,047 (22.12 per cent) women died since first fatality was reported on 18 March.

More News

Two EC officials used to take Tk 100,000 to make a fake NID card

Two EC officials used to take Tk 100,000 to make a fake NID card

Bangladesh, India maintain smoother, warmer ties: Quader

Bangladesh, India maintain smoother, warmer ties: Quader

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Ex-MP Bodi indicted in graft case

Former member of parliament (MP) of Cox’s Bazar Abdur Rahman Bodi