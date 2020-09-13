‘The virus is spreading at community level in Bangladesh’

India and Bangladesh are part of WHO South-East Asia Region. However, no two countries are the same and can’t be compared. Even within a country the challenges, capacities, and even transmission of virus differs.

The pandemic is on the rise globally. Across the world we have seen COVID-19 case numbers go down and then rise again. Therefore, we cannot assume that the situation is under control anywhere.

The rise cases in India can be attributed to a number of factors, the most important one being aggressive testing and contact tracing in recent weeks. India has ramped up its testing to over a million tests per day, the highest by any country globally. While the health authorities are focusing on strengthening implementation of core public health measures – test, trace, isolate and treat - this needs to be complemented with more stringent implementation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviours such as physical distancing, wearing of masks, hand hygiene etc. It’s only together, and with efforts of each and every person, that the COVID-19 transmission chains can be broken.