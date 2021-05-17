Bangladesh reports 32 new virus deaths, 698 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Monday logged 32 new virus deaths and 698 cases in the last 24 hours.
With the latest update, the death toll in the country reached 12,181 and cases to 780,857, said the news release of Directorate General of Health Services.
A total of 10,347 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the rate of detection was 6.75 per cent.
As many as 1,058 patients recovered from the disease in last 24 hours taking the total number to 723,094.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.