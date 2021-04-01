Bangladesh reports 59 virus deaths, 6,469 new cases in 24 hrs

During that time 59 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,105, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, 5,358 cases were reported and 5,042 and 5,181 more cases on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 22.94 per cent.

The health directorate said the number of total recovery stood to 544,938 until Wednesday.