Bangladesh reports highest 2,809 Covid-19 cases in seven months

Bangladesh reported 2,809 more Covid-19 cases, the highest number of detected cases in a single day in last seven months, on Monday.

During the last 24 hours until 8:00am, 30 more Covid-19 patients died, the highest number of casualties since 7 January, taking the death tally in the country to 8,720, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

A total of 25,111 samples were collected in 219 testing centres in the last 24 hours.