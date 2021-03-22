Bangladesh reports highest 2,809 Covid-19 cases in seven months

Bangladesh reported 2,809 more Covid-19 cases, the highest number of detected cases in a single day in last seven months, on Monday.
During the last 24 hours until 8:00am, 30 more Covid-19 patients died, the highest number of casualties since 7 January, taking the death tally in the country to 8,720, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
A total of 25,111 samples were collected in 219 testing centres in the last 24 hours.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 573,687.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 11.19 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 12.94 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,754 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 524,159.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.37 per cent while the rate of death is 1.52 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 25 were male and five female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,595 were male (75.63 per cent) and 2,125 female (24.37 per cent).
Of the patients died in the 24 hours, all but one breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 26,001 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 44,34,230.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.