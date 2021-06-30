Bangladesh reports highest 8,822 Covid cases, 115 more deaths in 24 hrs

During that time 115 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 14,503, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Wednesday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 25.13 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.82 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 4,550 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 816,250.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.38 per cent while the rate of death is 1.59 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 72 were male and 43 female. Of the total deaths so far, 10,325 were male (71.19 per cent) and 4,178 female (28.81 per cent).
Among the 115 patients died in the last 24 hours, 106 breathed their last at different hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while 9 passed away at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 17 were in Dhaka division, 23 each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, 30 in Khulna, 11 in Rangpur, three in Sylhet, two in Barishal and six in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 7,597 were in Dhaka, 2,750 in Chattogram, 1,034 in Rajshahi, 1,265 in Khulna, 423 in Barisal, 527 in Sylhet, 608 in Rangpur, and 317 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 37,086 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 6,608,927.
Earlier, Bangladesh reported 8,384 cases on Monday.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.