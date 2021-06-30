Bangladesh reports highest 8,822 Covid cases, 115 more deaths in 24 hrs

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.38 per cent while the rate of death is 1.59 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 72 were male and 43 female. Of the total deaths so far, 10,325 were male (71.19 per cent) and 4,178 female (28.81 per cent).

Among the 115 patients died in the last 24 hours, 106 breathed their last at different hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while 9 passed away at home.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 17 were in Dhaka division, 23 each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, 30 in Khulna, 11 in Rangpur, three in Sylhet, two in Barishal and six in Mymensingh divisions.