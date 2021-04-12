Bangladesh reports highest single-day death toll from COVID-19

Bangladesh on Monday reported 83 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number of deaths in a single day, raising the total toll in the country to 9,822.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 691,957 as 7201 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The government on Sunday reported 78 Covid-19 deaths.

A total of 34,968 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The rate of detection was 20.59 per cent.