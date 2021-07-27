Bangladesh reports record 258 Covid-19 deaths, nearly 15,000 cases in 24 hrs

Earlier, on 26 July, Bangladesh recorded highest 247 deaths in coronavirus disease in a day.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 28.44 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 15.81 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 12,439 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 10,22,414.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.58 per cent while the rate of death is 1.66 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 138 were male and 120 female. Of the total deaths so far, 13,478 were male (68.14 per cent) and 6,301 female (31.86 per cent).
Among the 258 patients died in the last 24 hours, 241 breathed their last at different hospitals, while 15 passed away at their homes and two were brought dead at hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 84 were in Dhaka division, 61 in Chattogram, 21 in Rajshahi, 50 in Khulna, 11 in Rangpur, seven in Sylhet, 13 in Barishal and 11 in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 9203 were in Dhaka, 3634 in Chattogram, 1527 in Rajshahi, 2611 in Khulna, 612 in Barisal, 704 in Sylhet, 973 in Rangpur, and 515 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 55,159 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 75,58,711.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.