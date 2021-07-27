Bangladesh reports record 258 Covid-19 deaths, nearly 15,000 cases in 24 hrs

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 84 were in Dhaka division, 61 in Chattogram, 21 in Rajshahi, 50 in Khulna, 11 in Rangpur, seven in Sylhet, 13 in Barishal and 11 in Mymensingh divisions.

Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 9203 were in Dhaka, 3634 in Chattogram, 1527 in Rajshahi, 2611 in Khulna, 612 in Barisal, 704 in Sylhet, 973 in Rangpur, and 515 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.

A total of 55,159 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 75,58,711.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.