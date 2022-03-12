Bangladesh-Saudi dialogue to focus on political relations, investment

Preparations are being made for a number of MOUs to be signed after the first ever political dialogue between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. However, the number of these MOUs has not been finalised as yet.

The foreign ministry's secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams told Prothom Alo, till now at least six MOUs have been finalised for signing during the Saudi foreign minister's visit to Dhaka. These include cooperation in the customs sector, cooperation between the foreign service academies of the two countries, cooperation in the information and technology sector, expanding and protecting bilateral investment, defence cooperation and exchanged of convicted persons.

Bangladesh and Saudi diplomats have said that in recent years importance has been placed on multidimensional relations in business, investment, defence and other spheres of cooperation.

Saudi Arabia feels that while Saudi investors are interested to invest in Bangladesh, this has not reached the expected volume. Investment has taken time due to the Covid-19 outbreak and also procedural problems.

An official of the foreign ministry, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that it is true that the investment is not be implemented as speedily as Saudi Arabia wants it. But it is not that everything is held up. However, geopolitical matters must be taken into consideration in the case of investment in infrastructure and mega projects.