Bangladesh security forces getting widespread impunity: US Report

The report further said, “There were reports of widespread impunity for security force abuses and corruption. The government took few measures to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and abuse and killing by security forces.”

These were said in the ‘2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices’ report published on Tuesday by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor of the US Department of State.

The report also said, “Bangladesh’s constitution provides for a parliamentary form of government that consolidates most power in the Office of the Prime Minister. In a December 2018 parliamentary election, Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party won a third consecutive five-year term that kept her in office as prime minister. This election was not considered free and fair by observers reportedly due to irregularities, including ballot-box stuffing and intimidation of opposition polling agents and voters.”