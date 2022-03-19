Bangladesh seeks $22.4m after missile hits ship in Ukraine

State-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is seeking $22.4 million from its insurer for a cargo ship hit by a missile in March, government officials with knowledge of the talks said, in the first major marine insurance claim from the conflict in Ukraine.

The UN's shipping agency said last week it would create a safe maritime corridor for merchant ships and crews stuck in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, although shipping industry sources expect progress to be slow. Projectiles have hit four other vessels in recent days with one sunk. Read full storyRead full story

Insurance premiums have soared by over 100 per cent for voyages to the region since the war started. Insurers are watching closely for more claims that will ultimately increase costs further.