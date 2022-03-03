Father rushes to BSC office after son's message about attack on ship

Relatives of the sailors on a stranded Bangladeshi vessel in Ukraine rushed to the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) office on Thursday after a sailor was killed in a missile attack.

Md Obaidul Haque's son Masum Billah is stuck on the ship in Ukraine.

Obaidul Haque said, "His son sent a message after the missile attack. They are all in a panic. I implore the government to bring back our children."