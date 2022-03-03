Bangladeshi sailor reportedly killed in Ukraine missile attack

A Bangladeshi ship stranded in Ukraine’s Olvia port has been attacked at 5:10 pm local time. A sailor has reportedly been killed in the missile attack.

Confirming the attack, a sailor on board the ship named Banglar Samriddhi told Prothom Alo, “Air strike has been carried out on our ship at around 5:10 in the evening local time. We are trying to put out the fire.”

Another sailor also confirmed the news.