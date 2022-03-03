Bangladeshi sailor reportedly killed in Ukraine missile attack

The ship with 29 crews, all Bangladeshi nationals, has been stuck at the port of Olvia in Ukraine since 24 February amid a Russian attack on the country.
Sazid Hossain, a commandant of Marine Academy, confirmed the death on a Facebook post. The news has been making rounds on social media, especially on Facebook groups of sailors. But the news of death cannot be confirmed officially.
Azizul Haque, brother of a sailor on board the ship and a physician of Tangail civil surgeon office, told Prothom Alo, “The ship has been attacked. Pray for our brothers.”
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation’s (BSC) executive director Pijush Dutta could not be reached for comment over the issue. BSC’s managing director commodore Suman Mahmud Sabbir did not respond to calls either.
A BSC official said a missile attacked the ship's bridge.