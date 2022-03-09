Bangladesh

Sailor Hadisur's death in missile attack

Relatives waiting to receive body of 'only bread earner'

Ahmed Deepto
Dhaka
Sailor Hadisur's relatives burst into tears at Dhaka airport on 9 March 2022.
It was 1:00pm on Wednesday. Abdur Razzak Howlader and Rashida Begum were waiting for body of their elder son Hadisur Rahman at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

Alongside them, younger son Tariqul Islam was also waiting while second son Golam Maula was running to and fro inside the gate.

The 28 sailors of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, which was damaged in a missile attack in war-ravaged Ukraine, returned to the country on Wednesday.

However, their fellow sailor and third engineer Hadisur could not return alive.

Stranded cargo vessel ‘Banglar Samriddhi came under a missile attack at Alvia port in Ukraine at 5:10pm on 2 March. Hadisur, 32, died after the ship had caught fire.

Hadisur's family members were waiting for his body at the CIP gate at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

While speaking to newsmen, relatives burst into tears.

Hadisur's brother Golam Maula said, "The airport authorities are not telling us when the body of my brother will arrive. My parents are also waiting. They want to know. But I am unable to answer them."

Shocked at the death of his brother, Golam Maula was bewailing and at one stage lay on the street. Golam Maula said, "My brother had dreams for me. All dreams come to an end."

Hadisur's father Abdur Razzak was sobbing and could not talk. Mother Rashida Begum has also broken down.

She said, "I talked to my son on 2 March. He wanted to take some foods of his choice. My son will never want to take anything from me."

Younger brother Tariqul Islam said, "We knew 28 sailors will come. We watched on television that body of my brother will arrive. We want to see the body."

"I talked to my brother by phone. I had a conversation with him on the day of the incident. My brother said there would be no problem. We feel empty. My brother was the only bread earner of our family," he added.

Hadisur's cousin Shohag Howlader said, "There is none left to earn for the family. We would request the government to arrange jobs for two of his brothers. We want to meet the prime minister. May the prime minister look after our family."

Earlier, a flight of Turkish Airlines carrying the 28 sailors landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 12.00pm on Wednesday. Relatives of the sailors were waiting since morning.

*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo online edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.

