Relatives waiting to receive body of 'only bread earner'

It was 1:00pm on Wednesday. Abdur Razzak Howlader and Rashida Begum were waiting for body of their elder son Hadisur Rahman at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

Alongside them, younger son Tariqul Islam was also waiting while second son Golam Maula was running to and fro inside the gate.

The 28 sailors of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, which was damaged in a missile attack in war-ravaged Ukraine, returned to the country on Wednesday.

However, their fellow sailor and third engineer Hadisur could not return alive.

Stranded cargo vessel ‘Banglar Samriddhi came under a missile attack at Alvia port in Ukraine at 5:10pm on 2 March. Hadisur, 32, died after the ship had caught fire.