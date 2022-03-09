Relatives waiting to receive body of 'only bread earner'

Hadisur's family members were waiting for his body at the CIP gate at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
While speaking to newsmen, relatives burst into tears.
Hadisur's brother Golam Maula said, "The airport authorities are not telling us when the body of my brother will arrive. My parents are also waiting. They want to know. But I am unable to answer them."
Shocked at the death of his brother, Golam Maula was bewailing and at one stage lay on the street. Golam Maula said, "My brother had dreams for me. All dreams come to an end."
Hadisur's father Abdur Razzak was sobbing and could not talk. Mother Rashida Begum has also broken down.
She said, "I talked to my son on 2 March. He wanted to take some foods of his choice. My son will never want to take anything from me."
Younger brother Tariqul Islam said, "We knew 28 sailors will come. We watched on television that body of my brother will arrive. We want to see the body."
"I talked to my brother by phone. I had a conversation with him on the day of the incident. My brother said there would be no problem. We feel empty. My brother was the only bread earner of our family," he added.
Hadisur's cousin Shohag Howlader said, "There is none left to earn for the family. We would request the government to arrange jobs for two of his brothers. We want to meet the prime minister. May the prime minister look after our family."
Earlier, a flight of Turkish Airlines carrying the 28 sailors landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 12.00pm on Wednesday. Relatives of the sailors were waiting since morning.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo online edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.