Bangladesh

Bangladesh sees zero Covid deaths for 5th straight day

UNB
Dhaka
File photo
File photoUNB

Bangladesh logged 28 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,52,023.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained static at 29,123 as no death was reported for the fifth consecutive day.

The daily positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.62 per cent from Friday's 0.77 per cent after the testing of 4,491 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Friday, the number of infections was higher as 48 new cases were reported with no deaths.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.72 per cent with the recovery of 610 patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

Advertisement

Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate of 33.37 per cent, reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement