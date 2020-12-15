Bangladesh set to celebrate 49th Victory Day

The nation is set to celebrate on Wednesday the 49th Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people, as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 49 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation.

On 16 December in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

Though the pandemic COVID-19 has almost paralysed the whole world barring the mankind from attending any public gathering in person, the celebration of the Victory Day this year has a different dimension as the day is set to be celebrated in the ‘Mujib Borsho’ on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 2020 to March 2021, just ahead of the country’s golden jubilee of independence to be celebrated in 2021.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.