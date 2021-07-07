Bangladesh single-day Covid deaths cross 200-mark

The health directorate today said as many as 5,987 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 850,502.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 87 per cent, while the rate of death is 1.60 per cent, it added.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 119 were male and 82 female. Of the total deaths so far, 11,002 were male (70.56 per cent) and 4,591 female (29.44 per cent).