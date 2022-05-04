Bangladesh slides 10-notch in World Press Freedom Index

Norway grabbed the top position in the index with a score of 92.65. The country is followed by Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Portugal, Costa Rica, Lithuania and Lichtenstein.

Among the South Asian countries, only Myanmar is placed below Bangladesh in the World Press Freedom Index, 2022. India is at 150th position, while Pakistan 157th, Sri Lanka 146th, Afghanistan 156th, Nepal 76th, Maldives 87th, and Bhutan is placed at 33rd position.

Myanmar, which is now under military rule, is placed at 176th position. The country was ranked at 140 last year.