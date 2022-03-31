Bangladesh, South Korea agree to take partnership to next level

Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea at the third foreign ministry consultations agreed to explore elevating their comprehensive partnership to the next level in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

The consultations were held at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea also agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure development, human resources development, defence, agriculture, fisheries and biotechnology, and regional and global issues of common interest and concern, including global peace and security and climate change.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and first vice-minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea Choi Jong Kun led their respective delegation at the consultations.