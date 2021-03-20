Bangladesh, Sri Lanka sign 6 MoUs

Dhaka and Colombo on Saturday signed six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to enhance cooperation between the two countries in different areas.

These are -- MoU on cooperation for strengthening youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, MoU between Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and Sri Lanka Council for Agricultural Research Policy (SLCARP) and MoU between Directorate of Technical Education of Bangladesh and Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission (TVEC) of Sri Lanka on Exchange of Documentation on Vocational Qualifications.

Besides, MoU on Cooperation for Training of Bangladesh Nurses and Health Care Workers in Sri Lanka, MoU on cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies, and MoU on Cultural Programmes between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for years 2021-2025 were also signed.