Bangladesh has suspended the first dosing of coronavirus vaccine from Monday (26 Apr) until further notice.

A high official of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said this on Sunday.

The vaccine stock in Bangladesh has been dwindling as India suspends export.

Meanwhile, DGHS director general Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Sunday said Bangladesh will get 2.1 million (21 lakh) doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the first week of May.