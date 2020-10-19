Bangladesh to procure vaccine soonest available and at lowest cost: Health minister

The Society of Surgeons of Bangladesh (SOSB) organised the seminar on ‘The role of surgeons in the COVID-19 crisis’. Pharmaceutical company Eskayef Pharmaceuticals was the scientific partner of the seminar.

Health minister Zahid Maleque said, “We are working in accordance to the prime minister’s directives. Within a short time it will be known which coronavirus vaccine we will be availing, which vaccine we can obtain. It must be kept in mind that the vaccine which can be obtained soonest and at an affordable price, and also which will be effective in Bangladesh, will be brought.”

Referring to the local vaccine of Globe Biotech, the health minister said, Globe Biotech’s vaccine had completed trial-2. If it is effective, it will be taken into consideration. It has not yet been decided upon which vaccine will be obtained. Manufacturers have been saying it may be available by January February or March. The World Health Organisation has said the vaccine may come around May or June.

When asked if they were in contact with any company regarding the vaccine trials, the health minister said, “If there is a matter of trials involved from whoever we take the vaccine, we will take measures accordingly. We had given our nod to the Sinovac vaccine trials, but they did not carry it out. There is still the scope for trials. If any other company comes forward and we see it is effective, we will give our approval.”