Bangladesh urges Jordan to open embassy in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk

Bangladesh has urged Jordan to open its embassy in Dhaka for further strengthen bilateral relations and trade cooperation between the two nations, reports BSS.

The request was made while Bangladesh ambassador to Jordan Nahida Sobhan held a meeting with newly appointed foreign secretary of Jordan Yousef Bataineh in Amman on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said here Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed on convening the bilateral Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), strengthening the bilateral relations in areas of tourism, trade and investment, employment and Bangladeshi workers in Jordan.

The ambassador requested to arrange meetings between the business communities of both the countries.

Sobhan also praised the Jordanian government for their management of corona virus and its initiatives to ensure labour rights of migrant workers.

