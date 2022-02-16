Bangladesh, US air forces to conduct tactical airlift exercise from 20 Feb

Approximately 77 US Airmen along with two US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS) will join approximately 300 Bangladesh armed forces members and two Bangladeshi C-130Js for the exercise, it said.

Exercise goals include improving interoperability with the Bangladesh air force and supporting the armed forces of the Bangladesh’s long-term modernisation efforts in order to maintain regional stability.

This will be done by conducting flight operations to include aircraft generation and recovery, daytime low-level navigation, tactical airdrop, and air-land missions, as well as subject-matter expert exchanges in the operations, maintenance and rigging career fields.