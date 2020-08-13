Bangladesh wants to host D-8 summit virtually

The 10th D-8 summit was scheduled to take place in Dhaka at the end of May but had been delayed due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8 consists of 8 developing Muslims countries– Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Bangladesh foreign secretary urged the D-8 commissioners to find the right balance between taking advantage of globalization and a necessary degree of self-reliance, while finalizing the summit outcomes- Dhaka Declaration and Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030- to ensure a resilient future for common parity and prosperity of the member states.

The Summit will be followed by a virtual leader’s retreat, including a virtual visit to the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazaar.

Recognizing the overwhelming vitality of youths and the need for greater cooperation in the era of technological disruptions, Masud conveyed the meeting that “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing the Power of Youth and Technology” would be the summit theme.

In line with the theme, he said Bangladesh would like to host the first D-8 youth summit, preceding the leaders’ summit, as one of the sideline events.

Further, D-8 trade, technology and innovation fair, and D-8 business forum are also scheduled to be hosted by Dhaka as the sideline events.

Dhaka also proposed to establish a ‘Working Group’ in order to review the economic adversities of COVID-19 and to come up with proposals and recommendations on early recovery in the post-pandemic scenario.