Bangladesh will focus on 4 areas in Biden's climate summit

Bangladesh considers that taking various measures including reduction of global warming is very important for the continuity of development and protection of the world from the risk of climate change.

That is why foreign ministry officials said priority will be given to four issues related to Bangladesh in the virtual climate summit to be hosted by US president Joe Biden.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address the summit as one of the top 40 world leaders. As the head of the country that is now the chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), she will raise the expectations of Bangladesh and other 47 CVF member countries.

After taking over, US president Joe Biden brought his country back to the Paris Agreement on climate. Days later, he announced that he will host the Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22 and 23. World leaders will underscore the urgency of stronger climate action and its economic benefits. The summit is being considered as key milestone ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.