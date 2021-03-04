Bangladesh working to claim its airspace too

Having settled the maritime boundary dispute with India and Myanmar, Bangladesh now wants to determine its Flight Information Region (FIR) in the airspace.

As Bangladesh has no control over the airspace, the country has to take permission from India and Myanmar for flights in those regions. Moreover, the overflying charge is going to those two countries.

Diplomatic sources said Bangladesh has been trying for several years to settle the issue with two neighbouring countries. Myanmar responded to Bangladesh's request in changing FIR last year.

India replied to Bangladesh's letter on Monday, diplomatic sources and officials of civil aviation ministry have confirmed this.

Sources said on the one hand Bangladesh is being deprived of overflying charge and on the other hand the information related to movements in the airspace inside the country is going to the other countries too, due to a portion of air space under the control of other countries despite the determination of the maritime boundary.