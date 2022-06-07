Bangladeshi woman elected MP in Canada for second term in a row

Her nearest rival, Brett Snyder of the Progressive Conservative Party, got 9,436 votes.
Joyous Doly said that after going through many ups and downs, she was able to achieve the position due to the cooperation of everyone.
“My mother has always encouraged me in politics. I got the cooperation of all the local people as well,” she said.
Doly Begum is the daughter of Raja Mia and Jaba Begum from Bajrakona village of Manumukh union in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.
She was a student of Manumukh Multipurpose High School. She moved to Canada with her family when she was a sixth grader.
After graduating from the University of Toronto in 2012, Doly post-graduated from University College of London with a degree in Development, Administration and Planning.
She worked in the City of Toronto for about 10 months after graduation. She has also worked as a research analyst at The Society of Energy Professionals.
Doly Begum was elected MP for the first time in 2018 from Scarborough South West constituency in the provincial election of Ontario.