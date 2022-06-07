Bangladeshi woman elected MP in Canada for second term in a row

Her nearest rival, Brett Snyder of the Progressive Conservative Party, got 9,436 votes.

Joyous Doly said that after going through many ups and downs, she was able to achieve the position due to the cooperation of everyone.

“My mother has always encouraged me in politics. I got the cooperation of all the local people as well,” she said.

Doly Begum is the daughter of Raja Mia and Jaba Begum from Bajrakona village of Manumukh union in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.