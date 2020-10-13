Bangladeshis desperate to go to Italy by alternative routes

The IOM chief of mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Peter Van der Auweraert, visited Velika Kladusa on 2 October and confirmed that the majority of the migrants were Bangladeshis. He spoke to the Bangladeshis while there.

Peter Van der Auweraert on Friday told Prothom Alo, “Speaking to the Bangladeshis, I learnt that each of them had paid from 5,000 to 10,000 euro or 7000 to 12,000 dollars to reach Bosnia to go on to Italy.” He said they hadn’t explained clearly to him the routes through which they started this journey. But most of them started for the Balkan states after reaching Turkey. From Turkey then travelled to Greece and then chose from two routes. One route was Greece-Albania-Montenegro-Bosnia, and the other was Greece-North Macedonia-Serbia-Bosnia. Around 80 per cent of the Bangladeshis reaching Bosnia had come through North Macedonia and 20 per cent through Albania.

A source in the UN, on condition of anonymity, speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, said from the presence of Bangladeshis in Bosnia over the past three years, it is clear that an organised gang of human traffickers were operating extremely efficiently in Bangladesh. It would otherwise not have been possible for the number of these migrants to shoot up from 400 to 2,500 in just three years.

