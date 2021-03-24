Bangladesh’s economic progress deserves high commendation: Lotay Tshering

Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering Wednesday said Bangladesh has progressed at all levels, terming the country’s economic progress “highly commendable”, reports BSS.

“The improvements are so visible each time I visit the country, especially in the last one decade, the strides Bangladesh has made in its economy is highly commendable,” he said.

The Bhutanese premier was addressing a function at the national parade ground here on the eighth day of the 10-day special programme, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

Chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the function was addressed, among others, by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and eminent political scientist Rounaq Jahan.

Former foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali took part at the discussion, while recorded video messages of Pope Francis and Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi were played.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Lotay Tshering said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh has been able to retain one of the highest GDP growths in the continent.

Noting that the development forecasts are even more impressive, he said “We are proud of the progress because strong economy for Bangladesh will be an impetus for Bhutan and the region.”