Bangladesh’s first chief of naval staff Nurul Huq dies

Former shipping minister Captain (retd) Nurul Huq, the first chief of naval staff of Bangladesh Navy, died at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Monday night, reports UNB.
He was 86.
Captain Nurul Huq, who served as the chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy from 1972 to 1973, had been suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, said an ISPR handout.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Naval Headquarters mosque after Zuhr prayers. He will be buried at Banani military graveyard.
Nurul Huq also served as the chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).
Career of Capt. Nurul
The journey of the Bangladesh Navy began under the leadership of Nurul Huq. He was born in Dhaka on 12 January, 1936.
He joined services Pre-Cadet Training School, Quetta on 1 May, 1953 as a cadet and later Pakistan Navy Cadet Training School in October 1953.
He received naval professional training in BRNC, Darthmouth, HMS Triumph and HMS Eagle from September 1954. Captain Nurul was commissioned in the UK on 1 January, 1957. He did his Basic Engineering Course and Marine Engineering Specialisation Course from Royal Naval engineering College, UK in 1958 and 1961 respectively.
His career was adorned with diverse appointments both afloat and ashore. He served as senior engineer officer of a cruiser, engineer officer of a destroyer, base engineer officer and staff officer (training) in Pakistan Navy.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the first chief of naval staff of Bangladesh Navy captain (retd) Nurul Huq.