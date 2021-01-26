Bangladesh’s first chief of naval staff Nurul Huq dies

Former shipping minister Captain (retd) Nurul Huq, the first chief of naval staff of Bangladesh Navy, died at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Monday night, reports UNB.

He was 86.

Captain Nurul Huq, who served as the chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy from 1972 to 1973, had been suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, said an ISPR handout.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Naval Headquarters mosque after Zuhr prayers. He will be buried at Banani military graveyard.

Nurul Huq also served as the chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

Career of Capt. Nurul

The journey of the Bangladesh Navy began under the leadership of Nurul Huq. He was born in Dhaka on 12 January, 1936.