Banshkhali power plant likely to start generating electricity this year

Officials of the plant, developed as a joint venture with local partner S Alam Group, said one of the units of the under-construction 1320MW coal-fired power plant will be commissioned by December this year.
The Chinese ambassador said many such power plants are being built with the help of Chinese people and Chinese teams: “And this is the second (power plant) that is going to be completed very soon (in Bangladesh).”
“I have been to Payra, which is exactly the same size. And I’m glad that this one (Banshkhali power plant) is almost ready. Payra power plant, as far as I know, helped Bangladesh realise its 100 per cent electrification target,” Ambassador Li said.
“I’m sure that this one (Banshkhali) will enhance the 100 per cent electrification of this country,” he added.
About the environmental concerns, Li Jiming said: “The plant is being constructed with state-of-the-art technology. I don’t think there should be any environmental concern about this project.”
Being built on 606 acres of land in the Gandamara union of Banshkhali since 2015, the power plant near the Bay of Bengal is one of the most significant joint ventures between Bangladesh and China.
“This project is going on smoothly, and the construction is on schedule, which is very important when it (the power plant) is put into operation, you will get profit from it,” the Chinese envoy said.