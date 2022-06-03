Banshkhali power plant likely to start generating electricity this year

Officials of the plant, developed as a joint venture with local partner S Alam Group, said one of the units of the under-construction 1320MW coal-fired power plant will be commissioned by December this year.

The Chinese ambassador said many such power plants are being built with the help of Chinese people and Chinese teams: “And this is the second (power plant) that is going to be completed very soon (in Bangladesh).”

“I have been to Payra, which is exactly the same size. And I’m glad that this one (Banshkhali power plant) is almost ready. Payra power plant, as far as I know, helped Bangladesh realise its 100 per cent electrification target,” Ambassador Li said.