BAPEX discovers 4-layer gas in new part of Haripur

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) started extracting gas from a new part of the Haripur gas field located in Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet, reports UNB.



Gas extraction from the deepest layer- at a depth of 1,998 meters- started on 4 January.



Sources at BAPEX said even oil maybe found in a layer at a depth between 2,072 meters and 2,094 meters underground, but the tunneling machine failed to dig that far, getting stuck at 2,025 meters.



So avoiding the possible oil layer they decided to adopt the Drill Stem Test (DST) system to extract gas from four specific upper layers.



Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) under the Petrobangla (Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation) is in charge of operating the well.



