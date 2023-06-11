Election commission's 'strictness' not being put to test

The biggest shortcoming of the election commission (EC) in the five city corporation elections that took place before the 2018 national election, was its failure to establish control over the administration and the police.

Allegations were raised at the time that BNP's leaders and activists were driven away from the field even before the election by means of cases, arrests, threats and other ploys. EC watched on as a silent observer.

As BNP is not taking part in the city elections this time, the EC is also not having to face the test of exerting its control over the law enforcement agencies.

Election analysts say that because Awami League's main rival is not in the fray, the EC does not have to face the actual challenge of conducting a free and fair election.

The city corporation polls will not be a litmus test of how far the EC will be able to exert its strength if the national parliamentary election is held with the inclusion of all parties.

The EC has taken a stern stance this time to ensure that the city corporation polls are free and fair. This constitutional institution wants that Barishal and Khulna city corporation elections to be better than the one held on 25 May in Gazipur. The election of these two cities will take place tomorrow, Monday. ­