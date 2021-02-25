BBC report on stranded Rohingyas at sea not authentic: Foreign ministry

Bangladesh today clarified that the location of a boat, stuck at the deep sea with Rohingyas, is far off its territorial water and proximate to other littoral states.

“The boat has been traced approximately 1700 km away from Bangladesh at a location which is approximately 492 km from Myanmar, 363 km from Thailand, 281 km from Indonesia and 147 km from India,” the foreign ministry said here in a statement today.

The ministry said Bangladesh government attention has been drawn to a news article carried by BBC under the headline “Rohingya Crisis: UN urges rescue of refugees adrift at sea”.