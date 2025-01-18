Addl DIG’s ‘endless’ assets, real estate business, resort

He is a police official by profession currently serving as the additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of police. However, he has real estate businesses in the suburbs of the capital. He also has a bungalow over a 12-bigha-land and a resort in the heart of the river Meghna. There is a veterinary medicine factory in his wife’s name in addition to the lands she owned in different areas across the Rupganj upazila. He is Gazi Mozammel Haque who made this fortune while serving the police force for 26 years.

It has been found during investigation that this top police official has a real-estate business named ‘Ananda Police Housing Society’ over some 1,200 bighas of land in Rupganj of Narayanganj. There is another company named ‘Ananda Properties Limited’ in his wife Farzana Mozammel’s name. Farzana also owns at least 80 bighas of land in different ‘mouzas’ across Rupganj.

Police Headquarter sources say Gazi Mozammel Haque joined the force as an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in 1998. He was still posted in the ‘development’ unit at the Police Headquarters over the 15 years of Awami League rule.

He served in the same unit even after being promoted as the additional DIG. The main task of this unit is to look after land related issues of the force. He was transferred to the anti-terrorism unit on 1 January.